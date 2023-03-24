Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) Insider Ffion Griffith Sells 5,119 Shares of Stock

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Rating) insider Ffion Griffith sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.00), for a total value of £8,343.97 ($10,246.80).

Nexus Infrastructure Trading Up 2.1 %

LON NEXS opened at GBX 168.50 ($2.07) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 163.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 150.74. Nexus Infrastructure plc has a 52 week low of GBX 120 ($1.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 219.79 ($2.70). The company has a market cap of £77.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,325.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49.

Nexus Infrastructure Company Profile

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides specialized infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems, as well as engages in high-rise construction activities.

