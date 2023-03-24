Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) Insider Ffion Griffith Sells 5,119 Shares of Stock

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Rating) insider Ffion Griffith sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.00), for a total value of £8,343.97 ($10,246.80).
LON NEXS opened at GBX 168.50 ($2.07) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 163.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 150.74. Nexus Infrastructure plc has a 52 week low of GBX 120 ($1.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 219.79 ($2.70). The company has a market cap of £77.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,325.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49.
