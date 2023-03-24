Nicox S.A. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (OTCMKTS:NICXF)

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Nicox in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Nicox’s current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nicox’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Get Nicox alerts:

Nicox Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NICXF opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32. Nicox has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $0.89.

About Nicox

Nicox SA is an ophthalmology company. The firm engages in developing solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its products include Zerviate and Vyzulta. The company was founded by Piero Del Soldato, Michele Garufi and Elizabeth Marie Robinson on February 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Sophia-Antipolis, France.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nicox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.