NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $125.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NKE. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. OTR Global raised shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.07.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $120.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $139.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in NIKE by 364.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $212,851,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

