NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $138.00 at Robert W. Baird

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.08% from the stock’s previous close.
NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.07.
Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $120.97 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $139.86. The stock has a market cap of $187.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.
In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
