NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $143.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.21% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NKE. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. OTR Global upgraded NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.07.
Shares of NKE opened at $120.97 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $139.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.33. The firm has a market cap of $187.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10.
In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
