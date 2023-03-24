NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $143.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NKE. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. OTR Global upgraded NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.07.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $120.97 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $139.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.33. The firm has a market cap of $187.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.