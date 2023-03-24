Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Noah in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Noah Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NOAH stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.30. Noah has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $27.44.
About Noah
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
