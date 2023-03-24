Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Noah in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NOAH stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.30. Noah has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $27.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Noah during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 91.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 391.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 317.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

