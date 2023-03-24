Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $199.42 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $198.29 and a one year high of $291.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.85%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

