North Star Investment Management Corp. Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 265,490 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.1% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Apple by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,178,590,000 after buying an additional 10,471,342 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Apple by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after buying an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after buying an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $158.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.75 and a 200-day moving average of $145.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.