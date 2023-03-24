Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Purchased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NWN. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 83.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 101.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 322.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 45.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

NWN opened at $44.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.44 and its 200-day moving average is $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $42.37 and a twelve month high of $55.97.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NWN shares. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Northwest Natural Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.