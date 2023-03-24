NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Price Performance
NLOK opened at $16.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $30.92.
About NortonLifeLock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NortonLifeLock (NLOK)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.