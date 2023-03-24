NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $14.50. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NuScale Power traded as low as $8.48 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 333426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

Insider Activity at NuScale Power

In related news, insider Thomas P. Mundy sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $193,126.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,264 shares in the company, valued at $676,057.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Thomas P. Mundy sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $193,126.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,264 shares in the company, valued at $676,057.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 39,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $403,951.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,557 shares of company stock worth $3,424,616 over the last quarter.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMR. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 86.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000.

NuScale Power Trading Down 1.7 %

About NuScale Power

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02.

(Get Rating)

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.