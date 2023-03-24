Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG) Trading Up 0.8%

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG – Get Rating) was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.66 and last traded at $19.66. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 million, a PE ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.64.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 4.22% of Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF

The Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NWLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US large-cap stocks screened for both growth and positive ESG characteristics. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

