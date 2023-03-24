NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $220.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 19.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.82.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $271.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $671.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.22.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

