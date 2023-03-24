NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $300.00 at Oppenheimer

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NVDA. DZ Bank lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.82.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $271.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.27, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,816,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,881 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Flagstone Financial Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.