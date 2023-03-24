NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $320.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.82.

Shares of NVDA opened at $271.91 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.22. The firm has a market cap of $671.62 billion, a PE ratio of 156.27, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

