NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $320.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.69% from the company’s current price.

NVDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $238.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.82.

Shares of NVDA opened at $271.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.22. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.62 billion, a PE ratio of 156.27, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

