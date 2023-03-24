Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $53.26, but opened at $61.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares last traded at $58.67, with a volume of 965,069 shares.

The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on OLLI shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.5% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at $55,000.

The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

