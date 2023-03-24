Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $53.26, but opened at $61.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares last traded at $58.67, with a volume of 965,069 shares traded.

The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.18 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.5% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.58. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

See Also

