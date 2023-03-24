Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OLLI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Shares of OLLI opened at $57.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $72.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,301,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,482,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth about $29,454,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $24,742,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,006,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,365,000 after acquiring an additional 518,390 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

