ON (NYSE:ONON) Trading 10.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) traded up 10.5% during trading on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $39.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. ON traded as high as $30.26 and last traded at $30.23. 4,654,493 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 3,024,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.36.

ONON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on ON from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ON currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ON by 159.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,999,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,302,000 after acquiring an additional 17,190,987 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of ON by 114.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887,034 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ON by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,146,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,956,000 after acquiring an additional 62,599 shares in the last quarter. Bond Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of ON by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bond Capital Management LP now owns 5,628,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of ON by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,704,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,732,000 after purchasing an additional 828,014 shares during the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.98.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

