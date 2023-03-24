OneAscent Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,194 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.9% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Shares of AAPL opened at $158.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.75 and its 200 day moving average is $145.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

