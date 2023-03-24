OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) COO Acquires $490,000.00 in Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) COO Anthony M. Aisquith bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 572,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,027,254.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $25.35 on Friday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $43.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $399.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.46.
OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $366.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.33 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 28.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.
ONEW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on OneWater Marine from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
