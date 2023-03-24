Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
OTEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Open Text in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.71.
Open Text Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Open Text stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78. Open Text has a 52-week low of $24.91 and a 52-week high of $44.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.
Open Text Company Profile
Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.
