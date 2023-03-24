Oppenheimer Weighs in on Cue Biopharma, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CUE)

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cue Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.20) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Cue Biopharma stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07. Cue Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUE. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 31.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

