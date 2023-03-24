Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
Orion Group Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of ORN stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.80. Orion Group has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $3.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.
