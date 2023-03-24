Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ORN stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.80. Orion Group has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $3.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

