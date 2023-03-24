ORIX (NYSE:IX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

IX opened at $82.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.27. ORIX has a 1 year low of $68.78 and a 1 year high of $102.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in ORIX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of ORIX by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in ORIX by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in ORIX by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

