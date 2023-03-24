ORIX (NYSE:IX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet raised ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.
ORIX Price Performance
IX opened at $82.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.27. ORIX has a 1 year low of $68.78 and a 1 year high of $102.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.
