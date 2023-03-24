Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.1% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Trading Up 2.2 %

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.83.

Alphabet stock opened at $105.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.20 and a 200 day moving average of $96.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $143.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

