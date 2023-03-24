Outbrain (NYSE:OB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Outbrain (NYSE:OB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
Outbrain Price Performance
OB opened at $4.15 on Friday. Outbrain has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $212.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.63.
