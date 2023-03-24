Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.92.

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.1 %

Owens Corning stock opened at $92.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 16.40%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Owens Corning by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Owens Corning by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

