Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Oxbridge Re from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Oxbridge Re Trading Up 9.5 %

Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 million, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00.

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re

About Oxbridge Re

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

