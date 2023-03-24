Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Oxbridge Re from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.
Oxbridge Re Trading Up 9.5 %
Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 million, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00.
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
