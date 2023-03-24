Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.82 and last traded at $22.68. 175 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.66.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $23.81 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.97.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (PSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.