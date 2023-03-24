PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock Price Down 5.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) were down 5.7% during trading on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $13.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. PacWest Bancorp traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.54. Approximately 12,554,346 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 10,337,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PACW. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.89.

In related news, Director C William Hosler purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.48 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Paul W. Taylor acquired 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $439,758.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,577,270.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C William Hosler acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 55,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,046. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,127 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 27.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,493,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,647,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 200.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,737,000 after purchasing an additional 918,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 8.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,040,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,525,000 after purchasing an additional 904,694 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

