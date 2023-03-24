Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of PANL stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.73. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35.

Institutional Trading of Pangaea Logistics Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 49,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. 45.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The firm services customers that require transportation of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

