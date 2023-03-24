Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Insider Graeme Yorston Acquires 650 Shares

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Rating) insider Graeme Yorston purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 542 ($6.66) per share, for a total transaction of £3,523 ($4,326.42).
Paragon Banking Group Trading Down 1.2 %
PAG opened at GBX 520.50 ($6.39) on Friday. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 364.60 ($4.48) and a one year high of GBX 621.50 ($7.63). The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 575.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 511.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.
Paragon Banking Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 19.20 ($0.24) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,213.74%.
About Paragon Banking Group
Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.
