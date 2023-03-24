Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Insider Graeme Yorston Acquires 650 Shares

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Rating) insider Graeme Yorston purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 542 ($6.66) per share, for a total transaction of £3,523 ($4,326.42).

Paragon Banking Group Trading Down 1.2 %

PAG opened at GBX 520.50 ($6.39) on Friday. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 364.60 ($4.48) and a one year high of GBX 621.50 ($7.63). The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 575.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 511.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

Paragon Banking Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 19.20 ($0.24) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,213.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Paragon Banking Group

PAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 500 ($6.14) to GBX 575 ($7.06) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.11) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

(Get Rating)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.