Parkside Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Parkside Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,962 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.5% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 39,203 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 71,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,348,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 134,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,421,000 after buying an additional 12,199 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,944,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 139,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,061,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

AAPL stock opened at $158.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

