PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Sells $434,000.00 in Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,456,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

PDC Energy stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.63. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.54.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 46.24% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDCE. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

