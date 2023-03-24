PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $175.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.60. The firm has a market cap of $241.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

