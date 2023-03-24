PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.
PepsiCo Price Performance
PEP opened at $175.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.60. The firm has a market cap of $241.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $186.84.
PepsiCo Company Profile
