Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $42.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Perion Network traded as high as $37.45 and last traded at $37.42, with a volume of 120814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.39.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PERI. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Perion Network from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perion Network in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 28,824 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,111,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after acquiring an additional 618,784 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 41,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 11,564 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at about $703,000. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

