Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $10.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Petco Health and Wellness traded as low as $8.34 and last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 666626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WOOF. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,214,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,878,000 after buying an additional 320,598 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,065,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,847,000 after buying an additional 66,322 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,880,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,267,000 after buying an additional 257,777 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,515,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,804,000 after buying an additional 956,114 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 19.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,432,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,748,000 after purchasing an additional 733,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

