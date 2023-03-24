PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PGT Innovations from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.
PGT Innovations Stock Performance
Shares of PGTI stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $48,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,358,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,266,388.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,774.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $48,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,358,138 shares in the company, valued at $26,266,388.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $782,825. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 171.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 22.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.
PGT Innovations Company Profile
PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.
