PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PGT Innovations from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $340.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $48,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,358,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,266,388.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,774.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $48,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,358,138 shares in the company, valued at $26,266,388.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $782,825. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 171.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 22.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Featured Stories

