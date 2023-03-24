Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Cut by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after purchasing an additional 966,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,678,492,000 after buying an additional 854,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 50.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,415,000 after buying an additional 687,650 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $93.54 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.96 and its 200-day moving average is $99.56. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

