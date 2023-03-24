Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 375,288 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 390,926 shares.The stock last traded at $31.87 and had previously closed at $33.59.

The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 70.36% and a negative return on equity of 50.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PHR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phreesia

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 28,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,030,835.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,925,838.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 11,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $449,999.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,089.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 28,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,030,835.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,838.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,347 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,845 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 11.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 160.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 52,755 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 20.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 27.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.65.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Featured Articles

