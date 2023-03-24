Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) is Pacifica Partners Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 212.3% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $93.09 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.25. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Featured Stories

