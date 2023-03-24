Pineapple Energy (PEGY) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, March 31st. Analysts expect Pineapple Energy to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.
Pineapple Energy Stock Down 4.6 %
NASDAQ:PEGY opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. Pineapple Energy has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $9.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PEGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Pineapple Energy in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pineapple Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.70 price objective for the company.
About Pineapple Energy
Pineapple Energy, Inc focuses on creating a national solar, storage, and energy services company. The company’s vision is to power the energy transition through the grassroots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Its portfolio of brands, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power, offers homeowners and small businesses an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services.
