Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $64.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners traded as low as $52.07 and last traded at $53.01, with a volume of 627624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.19.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,476. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Joseph C. Galante purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.26 per share, for a total transaction of $72,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,428.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,171 shares of company stock worth $2,019,695 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 3.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.06.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.32). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $401.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.