PLBY Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 8,897 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 255% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,506 call options.

PLBY Group Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $94.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.39. PLBY Group has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.65 million. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 104.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PLBY Group will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder John Giampetroni purchased 3,674,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $9,407,992.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,471,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,048,302.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other PLBY Group news, major shareholder John Giampetroni acquired 3,674,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $9,407,992.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,471,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,048,302.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Suhail Rizvi bought 7,293,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $18,672,102.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,090,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,312,419.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLBY. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

