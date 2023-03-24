Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.09.

Shares of POOL opened at $325.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.07. Pool has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $473.98.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pool will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 226.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

