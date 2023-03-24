PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CEO Hardeep Gulati Sells 29,761 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 29,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $554,447.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,314,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,127,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, March 3rd, Hardeep Gulati sold 63,727 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $1,284,736.32.

NYSE:PWSC opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.26 and a beta of 1.02. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in PowerSchool by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 273,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 120,566 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,501,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in PowerSchool by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,638,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,341,000 after buying an additional 877,727 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in PowerSchool by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 25.1% in the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PWSC. Barclays boosted their target price on PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.09.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

