PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $27,000. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 312.5% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.84.

Shares of PPG opened at $123.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $138.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.80.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Further Reading

