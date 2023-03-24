Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) Insider Piers Godfrey Harrison Sells 75,151 Shares of Stock

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Rating) insider Piers Godfrey Harrison sold 75,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.28), for a total transaction of £78,157.04 ($95,980.65).

Premier Miton Group Price Performance

Shares of PMI stock opened at GBX 100.50 ($1.23) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 116.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 105.20. The company has a market capitalization of £158.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1,675.00 and a beta of 1.23. Premier Miton Group plc has a one year low of GBX 84.69 ($1.04) and a one year high of GBX 156 ($1.92).

Premier Miton Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were paid a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.97%. This is an increase from Premier Miton Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Premier Miton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16,666.67%.

Premier Miton Group Company Profile

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

